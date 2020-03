Reportan tres nuevos posibles casos de coronavirus en Arizona, para un total de 9

Public Health can confirm that two further Pinal County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Both cases are over sixty years old and from the same household as the three current Pinal County cases. They are recovering at home. More info: https://t.co/OhxA38tf95 @pcphsd pic.twitter.com/2wyDQZSoqb

— Pinal County AZ US (@PinalCounty) March 11, 2020