Reportan tercer posible caso de coronavirus en Arizona

A third person has been diagnosed with #COVID19 in Arizona. The case is a female in her 40s who is currently hospitalized. The latest case is being investigated as the first case of possible community spread in our state. More here: https://t.co/jUYrN4wJgg pic.twitter.com/7FDgd2HFvA

— AZ Dept. of Health (@AZDHS) March 6, 2020