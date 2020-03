Lo que tienes que saber de las pruebas desde coronavirus desde el automóvil o “Drive Thru”

The County established a drive-up #COVID19 specimen collection facility at Ft Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon – 4 p.m. on March 16. March 17, hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

An order from a medical provider is required for testing. https://t.co/CET2QKRP0z

— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) March 16, 2020