Condado Pima impone uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en interiores

A storefront sign reminds people to wear a facemask on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. - A continuing resurgence in the Covid-19 pandemic is seeing local rates rise and hospitalizations skyrocket amid a new face-covering mandate that went into effect over the weekend. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images