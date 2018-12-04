La Academia encuentra a un nuevo presentador para la entrega número 91 de los Oscar: Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram que será el anfitrión en la próxima entrega de los Oscar, la cual se celebrará el 24 de febrero de 2019 en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, como ya es tradición.
"Durante años me han preguntado si alguna vez presentaría los Oscar y mi respuesta siempre fue la misma… Dije que sería una oportunidad como comediante única en la vida y que sucedería cuando tuviera que suceder", explicó.
La carrera del comediante será marcada por el evento más importante del cine: " Ser capaz de unirse a la legendaria lista de anfitriones que han adornado el escenario es increíble", agregó en la red social.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel fue el presentador en las últimas dos entregas de los Oscar y, según información de Hollywood Reporter, el rating ha bajado desde el 2017, por lo que Kevin Hart tendrá un gran reto en 2019.
En la carrera artística de Kevin destacan los filmes 'Ride along' (2014), 'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle' (2017) y 'Night school' (2018), solo por mencionar algunas.
Cabe mencionar que en 2012 el comediante fue el anfitrión de los MTV Video Music Awards.
