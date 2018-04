Esta es la historia del esposo de Sofía Vergara que no conocías (y que te apretará el corazón)

This is my great grandmother. She was shot and left for dead right after witnessing the murder of her husband and seven of her children in her home in Kharput, Armenia in 1915. Her eighth child would later die during her escape. This is her three years later with my infant grandmother in Constantinople right before she got onto the boat to come to America. This happened. We can never forget that it did lest we become accomplices to future genocides. I am indebted to the strength and fortitude of my great grandmother and to all of the Armenians that survived this hellish time. Without them I wouldn’t exist. #neverforget #armeniangenocide

A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:24am PDT