Mexicana es atacada en Disney por dos mujeres tras hablar español e Internet enfurece: "No me gustan los mexicanos"

I can’t believe it’s 2023 and we are knee deep in hatred and bigotry yet this person wasn’t even subtle nor hiding it. We were enjoying his birthday at Disneyland and as we were heading to the park, My son and I were Screamed at by these people for Speaking Spanish. She screamed several Racists things prior to me recording. I said “I’m sorry you think that way not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican, but since you’re so proud let me record you”. The individual in the black shirt agreed with everything the woman in the grey shirt was screaming. Once she heard me say I’ll record she stayed quiet. You can’t educate, you can’t inform, you can only expose them. People can go about their day regardless of what language they hear one speak, but rather choose to be rude to a Two year old and his Mother. The bigger restroom stalls at that location are also for mothers with children and clearly have no handicap signs. Of course the immediate attempt to victimize their self once they get caught in the act. Disneyland security said they couldn’t ask them to leave the park because it was only a verbal confrontation and to avoid any lawsuits from the other party. 🛑I’m sharing this because Racism starts at home. People have access to several resources, but still make the conscious choice to continue to be ignorant. Normally I’d ignore someone like this but in the presence of my son no one will scream at him nor me what language to speak in!!! 🇲🇽 #racism #advocateforyourchildren #hatehasnoplace #nohate #disneyland #istandagainstracism #protectyourchildren @enamoradobackup @thatdaneshguy @Disney @Disneyland California