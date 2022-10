Mujer olvidó quitarse los lentes de contacto durante 23 días: diario se ponía un par nuevo

Stop Sleeping In Your Contacts ❌ Sleeping in contact lenses is dangerous because it drastically increases your risk of eye infection. While you’re sleeping, your contact keeps your eye from getting the oxygen and hydration it needs to fight a bacterial or microbial invasion 🦠 If you do fall asleep with them in, remove them as soon as you can, and let your eye recover for a day before wearing lenses again. Practice good contact lens hygiene to protect yourself from infection. I recommend you to see an eye doctor right away if you notice any of these symptoms: • blurred vision • discharge coming from your eye • redness • excessive watering If you think you have an eye infection, put your contact lens in a plastic container, and bring it to the eye doctor so it can be tested 👩🏼‍⚕️⬇️ 📍Newport Beach, CA 📲 (949)760-9007 #drkurteeva #katerinakurteevamd #ophthalmology #ophthalmologist #eyedoctor #eyehealth #contactlens #contacts #newportbeacheyeclinic