Aterradora historia de los Méndez: asesinos seriales llegan a Netflix tras éxito de 'Dahmer'

POSSIBLY NEW EVIDENCE?! Former boy band member Roy Rosselló claims He was M0l3sted and groomed by Jose Menendez and Edgardo Díaz. Is this not enough proof, that Erik and Lyle was NOT LYING from the start! Jose was in a courrupted boy band Menudo where they would take advantage and dr*g young boys. I hope this openes everybodys eyes. This could he a huge breakthrough for the Menendez brothers! The documentary comes out May 2nd. Stay tuned! #freethemenendezbrothers #justiceforthemenendezbrothers #erikmenendez #lylemenendez #menendezbrothers #foryou #foryoupage #menendez #viral #menendezjustice #courttv #victim #justice #truecrime #menendezbrotherscase