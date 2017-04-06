publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence logo... When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence logo...

The losing team had to host a party on its side of the border. It is said that the U.S. team hosted many parties.
Culture

When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence

When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence

From 1979 until 2007, residents of Naco, Mexico, and Naco, United States, played volleyball over the border fence, batting the ball back and forth between the two countries. A taller border fence meant volleyball could no longer unite the twin towns.

When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence Ange...
Por:
Angélica Gallón S.
The losing team had to host a party on its side of the border. It is sai...
The losing team had to host a party on its side of the border. It is said that the U.S. team hosted many parties.


What can twin towns in Mexico and the United States do with a border fence that separates them? Use it as the net for a volleyball match, of course.

Between 1979 and 2007, that's just what residents of Naco, in the Mexican state of Sonora, and Naco, in Arizona, did. They played volleyball over the barbed wire fence and under the easy going watch of border guards.

publicidad

“There was no tension along the border. In fact, those matches were between municipal officials from both sides,” said Sixto de la Peña, a well-known resident who held several public posts and now, at the age of 70, prefers to be known simply as “the town historian.”

Lea esta nota en español.

Los primeros partidos de voleibol en la frontera empezaron en 1979 cuand...
The first volleyball match was held in 1979, when players' only worry was that the barbed wire would puncture the ball.

The players had only two problems. “The first is that the barbed wire punctured the balls, so we had to learn how to kind of 'grab and throw' the punctured balls, although later we decided to simply cover the barbed wire with a rubber tarp,” de la Peña recalled.

“The second was that the team that lost three out of five matches had to host a party for the other team. But the fence was there, so we fixed that by cutting a hole in the fence so that the Mexican side, which always won, could go to the party on the American side,” de la Peña said.

“There was no tension along the border. In fact, those matches were between municipal officials from both sides.”

“The match was truly the big event that brought the two towns together – at one point they were just one single town – to celebrate the bi-national feasts,” said María Elena Bohórquez, director of the Historical Museum of Naco on the Mexican side.

publicidad

But as immigration changes, the cross-border matches started to change, too. The puny old fence marked the border between the north and south, although it was more symbolic because it had a gap, widely known as “El Hoyo' – Spanish for the hole – that residents crawled through if they wanted to buy food on the other side.

“In fact that's where, through El Hoyo, we returned from the volleyball parties when it was late and the (official) border gate had been locked up,” said de la Peña.

Moving the volleyball court

But then came the Clinton Administration's Operation Gatekeeper in 1994, which sought to tighten border controls by deploying more U.S. agents in more visible spots and with clearer instructions to crack down on illegal crossings. The border fence also got a makeover.

“In the late 90s they started to replace the wire fence with enormous metal beams that were welded together,” Bohórquez recalled. “As they put up those beams, we had to move the volleyball games and the parties to places where the ball could still go over the wire fence.”

Antes de 1960, lo único que dividía al pueblo de Naco en dos fornteras,...
Before 1960, only a few sticks marked the Mexican and U.S. sides of Naco. A wire fence was built in the late 90s, which was replaced later by a metal barrier.

“Those metal beams had been used to build airplane landing strips during the Gulf War and then were recycled along the border with Mexico, becoming a barrier that radically changed the landscape and drastically affected not only our routine but the environment,” said de la Peña.

As the giant beams sealed off 306 of the 362 miles in the Naco sector of the border, the volleyball players had to move their matches to new and sometimes remote places.

The ball alone could pass freely from one side to the other, a symbol of camaraderie and brotherhood between the two people. But it was also a metaphor for what the towns' residents could no longer do. No more parties were held on the U.S. side, because the Mexicans needed passports to cross.

The last match


Fotografía del juego de voleibol que se realizó en 2007 entre los poblad...
A photo of the last volleyball match between the residents of Naco in Mexico and Naco in the United States was held in 2007.

The news media was interested in covering the last of the games. In 2007, residents of the two sides gathered in April, used pink chalk to mark the volleyball court on the orange and dusty ground and started trying to keep the ball from hitting the ground.

Esto era lo que pasaba cuando se acababan los partidos de voelibol: los...
This is what used to happen at the end of the volleyball matches. No matter who won, the residents of the two towns embraced as though there was just one Naco.

“Everyone remembers that last game in 2007, but no more,” said Daniel Eduardo Rodríguez, director of sports affairs for the Naco Municipality in Mexico.

De la Peña confirmed that no one plays volleyball today across the taller fence. But he does still get together with friends from the other side, to chat and remember the days when their biggest worry was the barbed wire that could puncture their ball.

Popular videos Más
How VR helped one grandma return to Cuba after 58 years
News in English
How VR helped one grandma return to Cuba after 58 years
Julian Rodriguez managed to place his 86-year-old grandmother back in the streets of her childhood home through virtual reality technology.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
United States
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
"One Dance," the song that masked the beginning of the Orlando shooting
Masacre en Orlando
Drake's "One Dance" was playing as the first shots rang out at Pulse
Many of the Orlando club-goers couldn't hear the shots over the song. Two survivors talked to Univision about their experience that night.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
News in English
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Shows Más
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY 3:47
Hoy
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY
La astróloga y vidente hizo las predicciones del día jueves para cada uno de los signos zodiacales.    
Los momentos m&aacute;s divertidos de Peque&ntilde;os Gigantes USA.
Pequeños Gigantes
Ríete con los momentos más divertidos de Pequeños Gigantes USA
Durante la competencia tuvimos varios números que hicieron reír a todo el mundo y aquí están los cinco preferidos por el público.
¿Le dirías a alguien que no le quedó bien la cirugía? Analizamos el caso... 4:05
Despierta América
¿Le dirías a alguien que no le quedó bien la cirugía? Analizamos el caso de Melanie Griffith
A Melania Griffith nunca le dijeron que no le quedó bien la cirugía hasta que se enteró por chismes. ¿A ti te gustaría que te avisaran si no luces bien?
Jalapeño es el rey de Diana Reyes
La Reina de la Canción
Jalapeño es el rey de Diana Reyes
La mascota de la cantante Diana Reyes es toda una estrella de las redes sociales. Es hasta más famoso que su dueña. Wait, what?
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Prince Royce te invita a convertirte en un 'Ángel de Esperanza'. 0:25
Radiotón Promesa y Esperanza
Prince Royce te invita a convertirte en un 'Ángel de Esperanza'.
El cantante dominicano se une a Sebastian, un paciente de St. Jude, para animarte a que también seas parte para ayudar a muchos niños que día a día lucha contra el cáncer infantil.
La reacción descontrolada de un cliente por no poder pagar con su tarjet... 1:10
Noticias
La reacción descontrolada de un cliente por no poder pagar con su tarjeta unos M&M's
La Policía de Santa Ana ha divulgado el video de un hombre que golpeó a un cajero de un 7-Eleven después de que su tarjeta fue rechazada al intentar comprar unos chocolates.
¿De qué se trata la 'opción nuclear' que intentan aplicar los republican... 2:06
Política
¿De qué se trata la 'opción nuclear' que intentan aplicar los republicanos en el senado?
Carlos Chirinos de Univision.com, explica que implica la 'opción nuclear' que buscan activar los republicanos del Senado para confirmar a Neil Gorsuch como juez del Supremo.
¿De qué se trata la 'opción nuclear' que intentan aplicar los republican...
Política
Republicanos en el Senado votan a favor de la 'opción nuclear' para confirmar a Neil Gorsuch como juez del Supremo
La oposición demócrata en el Senado consiguió frenar la elección de Trump para sustituir a Antonin Scalia. Ahora los republicanos, como han anunciado, harán uso de la "opción nuclear" para su confirmación.
Más Deportes Más
When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence Capt...
Fútbol
Con Hristo de arquero y Zamorano de delantero, los Talentos de Univision sumaron un título más en su carrera
El ex Barcelona y el ex RealMadrid capitanearon al equipo de Talentos de UDN para ser campeones del torneo interno de la empresa.
Inspiradora arenga de Stoichkov y 'Bam Bam' Zamorano para levantar un tí... 1:28
Fútbol
Inspiradora arenga de Stoichkov y 'Bam Bam' Zamorano para levantar un título más
El ex Barcelona y el ex RealMadrid capitanearon al equipo de Talentos de UDN para ser campeones del torneo interno de la empresa.
When neighbors played volleyball over the U.S.-Mexico border fence fabr...
Fútbol
Los 20 mejores 'fabrica goles' que están dando de qué hablar en el fútbol europeo
En el fútbol moderno no solo basta con anotar sino que también es importante asistir a los compañeros para que ellos lo consigan.
Gabi Paschoal es una bella joven que dedica su vida a estudiar administr...
Sensación Deporte
Gabi Paschoal, belleza, sensualidad y amor por el fútbol
Esta joven modelo brasileña, que reside en Miami, comienza a hacerse un camino en el modelaje y cada vez más aumentan sus seguidores.