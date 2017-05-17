publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

The political battle over Cuban rafter boy, Elián González, is the focus...

Culture

The political battle over Cuban rafter boy Elián González is the focus of new documentary film

The political battle over Cuban rafter boy Elián González is the focus of new documentary film

When the five-year-old was rescued off the Florida coast in 1999 he became the center of an international custody battle that pitted family members against one another and tested U.S. foreign policy at a crucial moment in history. Now 23, González talks in a documentary film about his experience and the changing nature of U.S.-Cuba relations.

Carmen Graciela Díaz
Por:
Carmen Graciela Díaz
Remembering Elián González: the political battle over a Cuban rafter boy. Univision

"You may remember me, maybe not," says Elián González, now 23, describing the international child custody case that he was caught up in 16 years ago.

Aged five, Elián was found floating alone on an inner-tube off the shores of Florida on November 25, 1999. He quickly became a symbol in the political battle between Cuba and the United States, a battle that has torn families like his apart.

"What happened to me wasn't a movie. It was a true story," says González, now 23, staring at the camera.

A new documentary, called Elián, is a timely look back at the six-month saga that gripped the world's attention and trapped the little boy in the middle.

Directed by Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell, with Academy Award winning executive producer Alex Gibney, Elián is in theaters in New York and opens in Miami and Los Angeles June 2.

After González's mother drowned during the voyage to Miami, a legal battle ensued between his father in Cuba, Juan Miguel González, and his relatives in Miami who took him in. Of course, politics got in the way, as the Miami Cubans argued that normal custody rules should not apply and that the boy should not be sent back to the communist-run island.

In Elián, CNN Films explores the question: What became of that little boy?

Lea este articulo en Español

"The story is so well known but neither Elián nor his father have really had the opportunity to tell [their stories] and explore their memories, their understanding and their concerns about what happened, and the impact it had on their families," says producer Trevor Birney.

publicidad

“You can look at this as an international custody battle, but it’s so much more,” adds Birney. “Up until the point of Elián González’s story, for 40 years Cuban diplomats and American diplomats weren’t on the same side. They almost never talked about solving differences from the same perspective or with same goals. Elián was the first time Cuban and American diplomats were pointed in the same direction, wanting the same thing.”

&quot;Elian: A boy caught between two worlds.&quot; This CNN film offers...
"Elian: A boy caught between two worlds." This CNN film offers an intimate portrait of Elian today, now aged 23.

Co-director Tim Golden, a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist who covered the story at the time for the New York Times, was struck how the Elián saga had been largely forgotten, despite being a seminal moment in U.S.-Cuban relations.

“The Elián saga really marked the beginning of the end of the cold war between the U.S. and Cuba,” says Golden.

Cuba was struggling to survive what was known as the Special Period that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. Cuban American exiles in Miami were also beginning to discover their hardline politics had limits and more voices were beginning to emerge supporting engagement with the communist-run island.

Birney said that when the producers met with González and his family "it was almost the moment they had been waiting for, that they had longed in terms of sharing their memories and their experiences."

publicidad

Birney and his team went to Varadero, Cuba, three hours from Havana, in 2015, spending several days hoping to speak to González. “We went to the little lakeside bar where Juan Miguel works, and he made us all wonderful piña coladas and spoke to us. I saw this young man walking through a park toward us, and I thought, ‘Oh my god that’s Elián.’ He was on his way to university. He sat down and we chatted, and I said to him, ‘We’re going to make a film, do you want be part of it and tell your story?’ And he said, ‘I’d love to be part of that.’”

Elián González, now 23. The Cuban rafter boy was rescued aged 5 off the...
Elián González, now 23. The Cuban rafter boy was rescued aged 5 off the coast of Florida in 1999 on an inner-tube, setting off an international custody battle.

Like the Truman Show

Elián the documentary owes its origins to President Barack Obama's election in 2008, says Birney. "My wife and I were in Miami and the next morning I saw an article in the Miami Herald that talked about the demography of the Cuban community in South Florida and how it had changed since the crisis of Elián González," he said.

As the Obama administration began relaxing restrictions on travel to Cuba and remittances sent by relatives, the producers realized it was a good moment to look back at the evolution of relations between the two countries through the eyes of González and his family.

Despite Obama's historic visit to Cuba in 2016 and the restroation of diplomatic relations, deep-rooted political tensions still remain. There is also uncertainty over whether President Donald Trump plans to turn the clock back to a more hostile policy. A major point of the film, Golden argues, is to question "whether it really interests the Cuban family in a broad sense - Cubans in Cuba and the Cuban diaspora in the United States - to return to the old ways that President Trump has threatened."

publicidad

The film weaves interviews with key figures - González, his father, his cousin Marisleysis González and those who rescued him from the sea, Donato Dalrymple and Sam Ciancio - with archival footage, including speeches by Fidel Castro and Bill Clinton.

Birney describes the documentary as "The Truman Show of Journalism," drawing parallels between the media's obsession with the story and the Jim Carrey film about a man who discovers that his whole life is a TV show.

During the saga, TV trucks were parked outside the Miami home of González's uncle, Lázaro González, for months. "It slowly dawned on the family that someone is watching and their lives are being invaded. There’s a sense of ambivalence about being in that situation, but at the same time, people were encouraging them to feed the beast,” Birney says.

At the time of the ordeal, the era of social media had not yet arrived yet. But by the end of the 1990s the 24-hour news cycle was in full swing. The 1995 O.J. Simpson trial provided a glimpse at what that could look like, but Golden says "there had not yet been an international news story of that magnitude, in which the cameras camped in the peoples' yard to constantly record their daily activities."

And yet in spite of the media's fury, the lives of the main protagonists were lost at the time.

To be sure, the benefit of hindsight allows the filmmakers to provide some much needed revisionist history, both political and personal.

publicidad

It's a story that has come full circle, says Golden. "It begins with the González family divided between the two countries and the role that geopolitics played in that division. And I think that it argues powerfully that this family on both sides wants to heal those divisions."

Additional reporting by David Adams.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
MÚSICOS VENEZUELA
Latin America
07 may, 2017 | 08:35 PM
In photos: the killing of a violinist sends Venezuelan musicians onto the streets to protest
Women "warriors" promo
Latin America
04 may, 2017 | 04:34 PM
UPDATED In photos: The "warrior" women on the front lines in Venezuela's street protests
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
United States
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
Latin America
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Latin America
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
United States
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
United States
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
How VR helped one grandma return to Cuba after 58 years
News in English
How VR helped one grandma return to Cuba after 58 years
Julian Rodriguez managed to place his 86-year-old grandmother back in the streets of her childhood home through virtual reality technology.
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Latin America
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
Shows Más
Te presentamos a la novia secreta de 'El Chapo' Guzmán 5:17
El Gordo y La Flaca
Te presentamos a la novia secreta de 'El Chapo' Guzmán
Mucho se ha hablado de las mujeres del narcotraficante, pero encontramos a una que vivió un largo romance con él pero que ha permanecido casi desconocida. Mira estas imágenes nunca antes vistas de la vida privada de 'El Chapo' Guzmán.
Lucero no quiere broncas con Ninel Conde o con ningún otro artista 2:37
El Gordo y La Flaca
Lucero no quiere broncas con Ninel Conde o con ningún otro artista
Luego de que se armó una polémica con Ninel Conde por una canción, Lucero salió a aclarar que ella no quiere problemas de ningún tipo con otros artistas y nos contó lo que hace para evitarlos.
La Reina de la Canción Programa 16 44:39
La Reina de la Canción
La Reina de la Canción Programa 16 Accede
Las concursantes darán todo en el escenario con tal de asegurar su lugar en la competencia. Los capitanes están al acecho de cualquier error.
Rafael Uribe Noguera, asesino de una niña inocente, admite su crimen 8:29
Crónicas de Sábado
Rafael Uribe Noguera, asesino de una niña inocente, admite su crimen
Antes de terminar el fatídico día, la familia Samboní fue informada del destino que enfrentó Yuliana. Pocas horas después, todo Colombia comenzó a conocer los aberrantes detalles del secuestro, la violación y el asesinato de la pequeña a manos de Rafael Uribe, quien pertenecía a una conocida familia de Bogotá con negocios en la construcción.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
The political battle over Cuban rafter boy, Elián González, is the focus...
Planeta
Reportan la caza furtiva de 1,160 rinocerontes en Sudáfrica en 2015
Aunque menos que el año anterior, más de mil rinocerontes murieron a manos de cazadores furtivos en el 2015
Por: Univision.com
Volkswagen.
Volkswagen
EEUU demanda a Volkswagen por dispositivo de emisiones
El Departamento de Justicia y la Agencia de Protección al Medio ambiente presentaron este lunes una demanda civil contra el fabricante.
Miami (Estados Unidos) Seg&uacute;n los cient&iacute;ficos, es muy...
Planeta
El año 2015 fue el más caluroso de las últimas décadas en el sur de Florida
El sur de Florida recordará el año 2015 como el más caluroso desde que se tienen registros históricos.
Los nazis tratan de llegar a España y América Latina.
Incidentes de Odio
La web neonazi The Daily Stormer intenta difundir el "hitlerismo" entre los foros en español
El polémico site antisemita estadounidense lanza su versión hispanohablante reclutando voluntarios radicales entre los foros en español más populares de internet, incluido Forocoches.
Por: María Sánchez Díez
Más Deportes Más
legarrette blount
National Football League
LeGarrette Blount no seguirá con los Patriots; firmó con Philadelphia Eagles
El corredor bicampeón con New England llegó a un acuerdo por un año con las Águilas de Filadelfia.
Ultras del Radnicki serbio fueron a alentar con bengalas… en un partido... 1:50
Fútbol
Ultras del Radnicki serbio fueron a alentar con bengalas… en un partido de niños del club
Cantos de aliento y hasta bengalas, es decir la parafernalia normal de los ultras, se vieron sorpresivamente en un partido de niños de Radnicki de Serbia. ¿Qué habrán sentido los pequeños ante la presión?
El sistema de bicicletas p&uacute;blicas de Nueva York es el m&aacute;s...
CityLab Transporte
Las bicicletas públicas le están 'robando' pasajeros a los buses de Nueva York
Un estudio halló una reducción entre 12,600 y 18,100 viajes en autobús por día tras la introducción de las Citi Bikes.
Por: Stephen Dyer Miller
El homenaje de Paul Pogba a su recientemente fallecido padre 0:28
Fútbol
El homenaje de Paul Pogba a su recientemente fallecido padre
El mediocampista del Manchester United recordó con una sonrisa a su padre, quien murió hace unos días, al subir a Instagram un video en el que se los ve juntos y disfrutando de una broma.