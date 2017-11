Más claro no canta un gallo: Chiquis confirma que su hermano es gay y recalca que ella no es Jenni Rivera

This quote couldn't have said it any better. I'm my ONLY competition, and so are you. I'm not trying to be my mom or any other woman for that matter. I enjoy who I am. Yes, there are changes I want to make.. things I want to correct and make better, but nonetheless, I LOVE MYSELF! I love being ME! 😊I love the woman I AM...I love doing what I do...in my own way. Perhaps in "some peoples" opinion not as "good", perhaps "not the same" but I at least I do it! At least I have the DESIRE to do something with my life.... the COURAGE to 'TRY IT' ...the FAITH to know that no matter what I WILL #BeeOkay... and the HOPE that one day people will see me for ME, and not what they've "heard", read or saw on TV. So, NO! I'm not trying to be my mother. Even if I wanted to, no one can be #JenniRivera! No one!!! But than again, nor do I want to. She had her own story, experiences and mission in this world... and I have my own. It's not my fault she's my mom and I may look like her and act like her sometimes. It's called GENES! Not only that, but she was my first role model. My first love, my first best friend... my first boss, business partner, my first everything! It's inevitable to be some what like her... but am I "trying" to? No! I just do me and maybe a little of her comes out from time to time. All of her kids have a little bit of Jenni in them....BUT Jenni is one of a kind! And just the way there will never be another @jennirivera, there will also never be another Janney Marin "#ChiquisRivera" 🤷🏼‍♀️ We are all unique in our own specific ways and we are all here for a special purpose...to accomplish our OWN DREAMS! To leave our own FOOTPRINT... one no one else can ever clone. So with all of that said, EMBRACE who YOU are! Find YOUR "WHO" ... and then find your way. #BeeABoss #BossBee #QueenBee #BBN1 👑🐝 #LoveYourSELF #BeeYourOwnKindOfBadAss

