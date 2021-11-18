Miami man arrested in Turkey had no links to assassination of Haiti's president, family says



Friends of the family questioned the role of the foreign minister in the arrest of Handal, noting that he was himself implicated after he was alleged to have met with some of the suspects. Joseph has strongly denied any link to the plot. Haiti’s current prime minister, Ariel Henry, has also been linked to one of the suspects, Joseph Badio, who is a fugitive. Henry has admitted to receiving two phone calls from Badio moments after the assassination, though he says he says he doesn’t recall what they talked about.