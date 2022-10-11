After Hurricane Ian, immigrants help with rebuilding. But will they get fair work conditions?

The immigrants who are coming, are coming with their eyes wide open. They know when they're coming to a state that has treated immigrants harshly and yet they're committed to finishing the rebuilding because they have a deep sense of vocation that they have to their work. These workers are driving to difficult areas. The lights are still out and they're sleeping on the floors of homes that are destroyed, and climbing up on the roofs in the hot sun. All because they're deeply committed to the work not just because they need the money, but also because like teachers and other kinds of professionals, they have a deep sense of vocation around this work. They know what they're risking. What we're hoping is that we can play a role and build a program that brings workers and local authorities together to create a different playbook for this recovery because God knows we need it. I mean, we need those homes back intact tomorrow before the next train. It's the middle of the school year. We need those schools to reopen.