Roberto Clemente Foundation
En la Fundación Roberto Clemente queremos presentar a Roberto como algo más que un héroe, una leyenda o una superestrella. Fue padre, hermano, esposo y lo más importante, un gran ser humano. Es este espíritu humanitario lo que hizo que Roberto fuera especial y su historia tan impactante. Únase a nosotros en nuestra misión de continuar con su visión mientras lo invitamos a ayudarnos a construir naciones del bien.
At the Roberto Clemente Foundation, we want to present Roberto as more than just a hero, legend, or superstar. He was a father, brother, husband and more importantly, a great human being. It is this humanitarian spirit that made Roberto special and his story so impactful. Join us in our mission to continue his vision as we invite you to help us Build Nations of Good.