MTV VMA

MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de nominados a los Video Music Awards

Conoce a todos los nominados para los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

Publicado 11 Sep 2023 – 12:02 PM EDT | Actualizado 11 Sep 2023 – 12:40 PM EDT
Default image alt

Video del Año

  • Doja Cat - "Attention"
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
  • SZA - "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Artista del Año

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift

Canción del Año

  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
  • Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
  • SZA - "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Mejor Artista Nuevo

  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

Presentación Presentación del año

  • Augosto 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"
  • Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"
  • Octubre 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"
  • Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"
  • Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"
  • Enero 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"
  • Febrero 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"
  • Marzo 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot"
  • Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER -"Sugar Rush Ride"
  • Mayo 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"
  • Junio 2023: FLO - "Losing You"
  • Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"

Mejor Colaboración

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (aHappier Song)"
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
  • Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Mejor Pop

  • Demi Lovato - "Swine"
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)"
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
  • P!nk - "Trustfall"
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "Staying Alive"
  • GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2
  • Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"
  • Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Mejor R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"
  • Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
  • SZA - "Shirt"
  • Toosii - "Favorite Song"
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way"

Mejor Alternativo

  • Blink-182 - "Edging"
  • Boygenius - "the film"
  • Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
  • Paramore - "This Is Why"
  • Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck"

Mejor Rock

  • Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"
  • Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"
  • Måneskin - "The Loneliest"
  • Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
  • Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

Mejor Latino

  • Anitta - "Funk Rave"
  • Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"
  • Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" -
  • Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to"
  • Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
  • Rosalia - "Despecha"
  • Shakira - "Acróstico"

Mejor K-Pop

  • Aespa - "Girls"
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
  • Fifty Fifty - "Cupid"
  • Seventeen - "Super"
  • Stray Kids - "S-Class"
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Mejores Afrobets

  • Ayra Starr - "Rush"
  • Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys
  • Fireboy DML & Asake
  • Libianca - "People"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
  • Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar"

Mejor video para bien

  • Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"
  • Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"
  • Demi Lovato - "Swine"
  • Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"
  • Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"
  • Maluma - "La Reina"

Mejor Dirección

  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Director Tanu Muiño
  • Drake - "Falling Back" - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" -Director Colin Tilley
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Director Floria Sigismondi
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Director Christian Breslauer
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Director Taylor Swift

Mejor fotografía

  • Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
  • Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Fotografía de Natasha Baier
  • Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Fotografía de Allison Anderson
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
  • Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Fotografía de Marcell Rev
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Fotografía de Russ Fraser
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Fotografía de Rina Yang

Mejores Efectos Especiales

  • Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side" -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
  • Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
  • Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Efectos visuales de Carbon
  • Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Efectos visuales de Parliament

Mejor Coreografía

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
  • Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
  • Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Coreografía de Jerry Reece
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
  • Panic! At The Disco - "Middle of a Breakup" - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
  • Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" – Coregorafía de Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Boygenius - "the film" - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap
  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Doja Cat - "Attention" - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez
  • Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides
  • SZA - "Shirt" - Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch

Mejor Edición

  • BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - Edición de Grason Caldwell
  • Miley Cyrus - "River" - Edición de Brandan Walter
  • Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel
  • SZA - "Kill Bill" - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
  • Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Edición de Chancler Haynes
