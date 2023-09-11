MTV VMA
MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de nominados a los Video Music Awards
Conoce a todos los nominados para los premios MTV Video Music Awards 2023.
Video del Año
- Doja Cat - "Attention"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Artista del Año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Canción del Año
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy"
- Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"
- SZA - "Kill Bill"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Presentación Presentación del año
- Augosto 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"
- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"
- Octubre 2022: JVKE - "golden hour"
- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"
- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"
- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"
- Febrero 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"
- Marzo 2023: FLETCHER - "Becky's So Hot"
- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER -"Sugar Rush Ride"
- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"
- Junio 2023: FLO - "Losing You"
- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"
Mejor Colaboración
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"
- Post Malone, Doja Cat - "I Like You (aHappier Song)"
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
- Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
Mejor Pop
- Demi Lovato - "Swine"
- Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)"
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"
- P!nk - "Trustfall"
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "Staying Alive"
- GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2
- Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"
- Metro Boomin ft Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"
- SZA - "Shirt"
- Toosii - "Favorite Song"
- Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way"
Mejor Alternativo
- Blink-182 - "Edging"
- Boygenius - "the film"
- Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"
- Paramore - "This Is Why"
- Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck"
Mejor Rock
- Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"
- Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"
- Måneskin - "The Loneliest"
- Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
- Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"
Mejor Latino
- Anitta - "Funk Rave"
- Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"
- Eslabón Armado, Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola" -
- Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny - "un x100to"
- Karol G, Shakira - "TQG"
- Rosalia - "Despecha"
- Shakira - "Acróstico"
Mejor K-Pop
- Aespa - "Girls"
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"
- Fifty Fifty - "Cupid"
- Seventeen - "Super"
- Stray Kids - "S-Class"
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - "Sugar Rush Ride"
Mejores Afrobets
- Ayra Starr - "Rush"
- Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"
- Davido ft. Musa Keys
- Fireboy DML & Asake
- Libianca - "People"
- Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- "2 Sugar"
Mejor video para bien
- Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"
- Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"
- Demi Lovato - "Swine"
- Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"
- Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"
- Maluma - "La Reina"
Mejor Dirección
- Doja Cat - "Attention" - Director Tanu Muiño
- Drake - "Falling Back" - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - Director Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" -Director Colin Tilley
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Director Floria Sigismondi
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Director Christian Breslauer
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Director Taylor Swift
Mejor fotografía
- Adele - "I Drink Wine" - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
- Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed" - Fotografía de Natasha Baier
- Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover" - Fotografía de Allison Anderson
- Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out" - Fotografía de Adam Newport-Berra
- Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" - Fotografía de Marcell Rev
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Fotografía de Russ Fraser
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Fotografía de Rina Yang
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Fall Out Boy - "Love From the Other Side" -Efectos visuales de Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" - Efectos visuales de Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- Melanie Martinez - "VOID" - Efectos visuales de Carbon
- Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl" - Efectos visuales de Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" - Efectos visuales de Max Colt / FRENDER
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Efectos visuales de Parliament
Mejor Coreografía
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Coreografía de Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)" - Coreografía de Charm LaDonna
- Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House" - Coreografía de Jerry Reece
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" - Coreografía de Sean Bankhead
- Panic! At The Disco - "Middle of a Breakup" - Coreografía de Monika Felice Smith
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras - "Unholy" – Coregorafía de Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Boygenius - "the film" - Dirección de Arte de Jen Dunlap
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Dirección de Arte de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Doja Cat - "Attention" - Dirección de Arte de Spencer Graves
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace" - Dirección de Arte de Brandon Mendez
- Megan Thee Stallion - "Her" -Dirección de Arte de Niko Philipides
- SZA - "Shirt" - Dirección de Arte de Kate Bunch
Mejor Edición
- BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom" - Edición de Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit" - Edición de Grason Caldwell
- Miley Cyrus - "River" - Edición de Brandan Walter
- Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire" - Edición de Sofía Kerpan and David Checel
- SZA - "Kill Bill" - Edición de Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero" - Edición de Chancler Haynes
