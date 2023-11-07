Privacy Notice
This privacy notice (the “Privacy Notice”) explains how Univision Networks & Studios, Inc. (“Univision”, “we”, “our”, and/or “us”) collects, uses, and discloses Personal Data from Participants (“you”) who participate at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards (“Program”). “Personal Data” means any information relating to an identified or identifiable individual.
1. Personal Data We Collect. We collect Personal Data about you, such as your name, address, contact details, stage name, information about any required work authorizations or visas, payment details, pictures and video content used in marketing materials and a documentary about the Program, information about your performance and rehearsals, information about your travel, transportation, and lodging in Spain, name and contact details of any individuals who accompany you during your trip, details of your social media accounts where you distribute content about the Program. We may receive this Personal Data from third parties such as record companies and loan out companies. Where required, we indicate whether and why you must provide us with Personal Data, as well as the consequences of failing to do so. If you do not provide Personal Data when requested, we may not be able to engage you as a performer.
2. How We Use the Personal Data We Collect. We use the Personal Data to perform our Agreement with you; to communicate with you; to provide you with updates and other information relating to the Program; for compliance purposes, including enforcing the appearance and release agreement or other legal rights; or as may be required by applicable laws and regulations or requested by any judicial process or governmental agency; and for other purposes for which we provide specific notice at the time the information is collected.
3. Legal Bases for Processing Personal Data. We only process your Personal Data when we have a valid “legal basis,” including when: (i) you have consented to the use of your Personal Data; (ii) we need your Personal Data to perform our Agreement with you; (iii) we have a legal obligation to use your Personal Data. For example, we may process your Personal Data to comply with tax, labor and accounting obligations; or (iv) we or a third party have a legitimate interest in using your Personal Data. We only rely on our or a third party’s legitimate interests to process your Personal Data when these interests are not overridden by your rights and interests.
4. How We Disclose the Personal Data We Collect. We do not disclose Personal Data we collect from or about you except to: (i) our affiliates for any of the purposes described in this Privacy Notice; (ii) vendors who provide services including security, IT, event management or logistic services; (iii) law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, public authorities or pursuant to the exercise of legal proceedings if we believe doing so is required or appropriate to: (a) comply with law enforcement requests and legal process, such as a court order or subpoena; (b) respond to your requests; or (c) protect your, our, or others’ rights, property, or safety; or (iv) to other parties with your permission.
5. Your Rights and Choices. You may request access to the Personal Data we maintain about you, update and correct inaccuracies in your Personal Data, restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Data, have your Personal Data anonymized or deleted, as appropriate, or exercise your right to data portability to easily transfer your Personal Data to another company. In addition, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, including in your country of residence, place of work or where an incident took place. You may withdraw any consent you previously provided to us regarding the processing of your Personal Data at any time and free of charge. We will apply your preferences going forward and this will not affect the lawfulness of the processing before you withdrew your consent. You may exercise these rights by contacting us using the contact details as indicated in the “Contact Us” section below. Please note that there are exceptions and limitations to each of these rights.
6. Retention. We take measures to delete your Personal Data or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying you when your Personal Data is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we process it unless we are required by law to keep your Personal Data for a longer period. When determining the specific retention period, we consider various factors, such as the nature and length of our relationship with you, mandatory retention periods provided by law, and the statute of limitations.
7. How We Transfer Internationally Personal Data We Collect. We will process and store your Personal Data in the U.S. where we are headquartered. We may also transfer your Personal Data from the U.S. to other countries or regions in connection with its storage and processing. We will comply with applicable European data protection laws when transferring your Personal Data outside Spain. We may transfer your Personal Data to countries which have been found to provide adequate protection under EU law, use contractual protections for the transfer of Personal Data, transfer to recipients who have adopted Binding Corporate Rules, or rely on an appropriate legal derogation. To obtain a copy of the safeguards we use for such transfers, you may contact us using the contact details as indicated in the “Contact Us” section below.
8. Contact Us. Univision is the controller for processing your Personal Data. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about our processing activities, please email us at privacy@univision.net