Privacy Notice

5. Your Rights and Choices. You may request access to the Personal Data we maintain about you, update and correct inaccuracies in your Personal Data, restrict or object to the processing of your Personal Data, have your Personal Data anonymized or deleted, as appropriate, or exercise your right to data portability to easily transfer your Personal Data to another company. In addition, you also have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, including in your country of residence, place of work or where an incident took place. You may withdraw any consent you previously provided to us regarding the processing of your Personal Data at any time and free of charge. We will apply your preferences going forward and this will not affect the lawfulness of the processing before you withdrew your consent. You may exercise these rights by contacting us using the contact details as indicated in the “Contact Us” section below. Please note that there are exceptions and limitations to each of these rights.