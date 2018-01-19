ICE is planning to raid the Bay area

Photo: AP Images - Un agente de ICE en un raid realizado a principios de febrero en California.
By:
Univision RadioJan 19 | 10:23 AM EST
According to reports by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Immigration & Customs Enforcement known as ICE are looking for about 1,500 undocumented people in the Bay area.
ICE told the Chronicle that they can neither deny or confirm that the raids are indeed true or when they will possibly happen.
California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that they will be procecuting businesses who help immigration sweeps.