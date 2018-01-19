ICE is planning to raid the Bay area

Government is targeting "sanctuary cities" with sweeps.
Photo: AP Images - Un agente de ICE en un raid realizado a principios de febrero en California.
Jan 19 | 10:23 AM EST

According to reports by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Immigration & Customs Enforcement known as ICE are looking for about 1,500 undocumented people in the Bay area.

ICE told the Chronicle that they can neither deny or confirm that the raids are indeed true or when they will possibly happen.


California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that they will be procecuting businesses who help immigration sweeps.

