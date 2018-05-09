Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcomes baby boy into the world
Congratulations to new parents Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.
The 36-year-old "Spider-Man" actress just delivered a healthy baby boy into this world. According to a representative for the "Fargo" actress, the baby boy was born this past weekend and said "Everyone is doing great!"
There aren't any photos yet of the newborn fella but this is the first for Dunst and her 30-year-old fiance Jesse Plemons. The couple had got engaged in January of 2017 and had met on the set of the Fargo series.
FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider #rodarte #kirstendunst