Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons welcomes baby boy into the world

This is the celebrity couple's first baby

Congratulations to new parents Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The 36-year-old "Spider-Man" actress just delivered a healthy baby boy into this world. According to a representative for the "Fargo" actress, the baby boy was born this past weekend and said "Everyone is doing great!"

There aren't any photos yet of the newborn fella but this is the first for Dunst and her 30-year-old fiance Jesse Plemons. The couple had got engaged in January of 2017 and had met on the set of the Fargo series.


