Kim Viera and Daddy Yankee dominate the charts with "Como"

This is one of the most hottest collaborations in demand right now. Kim Viera and Daddy Yankee come together for "Como."

The bi-lingual song blends a little bit of Caribbean sounds with Daddy Yankee's style of Reggaeton.

This song will make you either get up and start dancing or you'll just dance in your seat. The video that was filmed in Puerto Rico featured on YouTube has already racked up over 21 million views and we can't get enough of it!