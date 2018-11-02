Entretenimiento
Frozen 2 to be released in 2019
Great news for Frozen fans!
Univision Radio,Nov 2, 2018 – 11:16 AM EDT
Elsa and Anna are back for another installment of Frozen. Disney just made the announcement via press release that Frozen 2 will be released just a few days before Thanksgiving 2019 on November 22, 2019 to be exact. The movie originally had an anticipation date of November 27th, but who really wants to wait that long for it's release?
The original Frozen was released in 2013 when the song "Let It Go" was stuck in everyone's head for the remainder of the holiday season.