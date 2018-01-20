Ed Sheeran announces engagement

The childhood sweethearts are perfect for each other.
Jan 20 | 10:29 AM EST

26-year-old Pop singer Ed Sheeran announces his love via engagement proposal to 25-year-old Cherry Seaborn via Instagram.

Ed posted a caption on Instagram saying: "Got myself a fiancé just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cat are chuffed as well xx."

What we know about Cherry Seaborn.

- Ed met Cherry at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk United Kingdom.
- Cherry attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
- Cherry is an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte & Touche in New York City.

Cherry is the inspiration for Ed's love songs such as "Shape Of You" and "Perfect".

Congratulations!

