Ed Sheeran announces engagement

Univision RadioJan 20 | 10:29 AM EST
26-year-old Pop singer Ed Sheeran announces his love via engagement proposal to 25-year-old Cherry Seaborn via Instagram.
Ed posted a caption on Instagram saying: "Got myself a fiancé just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cat are chuffed as well xx."
What we know about Cherry Seaborn.
- Ed met Cherry at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, Suffolk United Kingdom.
- Cherry attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina
- Cherry is an Advisory Consultant at Deloitte & Touche in New York City.
Cherry is the inspiration for Ed's love songs such as "Shape Of You" and "Perfect".
Congratulations!