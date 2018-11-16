Entretenimiento
XXXTentacion with Lil Pump, Maluma & Swae Lee
This brings hip-hop and Latin music together
Univision Radio,Nov 16, 2018 – 12:16 PM EST
The semi-animated music video "Arms Around You" features hip hop sensations The late XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, Swae Lee and with Latin artist Maluma.
The video expresses the celebration of life and pays tribute to XXXTentacion who died in June.
The James Larese directed music video brings great visuals to the table with black-and-white illustrations of each artists featured.
XXX's posthumous album Skins is dropping on December 7th with 10 tracks that includes the single "Bad".