Oscar the singing dog stuns judges on America's Got Talent

Ok, we're kind of impressed with this

The judges on America's Got Talent has pretty much seen everything, but have they seen a dog sing? 3-year-old Oscar and his owner 59-year-old Pam proved to the judges the talent that this pooch has.

Pam took to the keys of the piano playing Pachelbel's "Canon in D Major" and Oscar did his singing, on key.

Cowell said to Pam: “I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.”

Cowell let Pam know his true thoughts: "I think your piano playing isn't great, by the way. I think you could use a little practice, but we may have found our first singing dog. Genuinely, this is exciting!"

What are your thoughts of the singing dog? Did he do well?

