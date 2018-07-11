Oscar the singing dog stuns judges on America's Got Talent

The judges on America's Got Talent has pretty much seen everything, but have they seen a dog sing? 3-year-old Oscar and his owner 59-year-old Pam proved to the judges the talent that this pooch has.

Pam took to the keys of the piano playing Pachelbel's "Canon in D Major" and Oscar did his singing, on key.

Cowell said to Pam: “I always said if we could find a dog that could sing, that would be everything to me.”

Cowell let Pam know his true thoughts: "I think your piano playing isn't great, by the way. I think you could use a little practice, but we may have found our first singing dog. Genuinely, this is exciting!"