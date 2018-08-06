Miguel drops a Spanish version of “Banana Clip”

Just months after releasing a Spanish version of his collab with Tavis Scott, “Sky Walker,” R&B singer Miguel has dropped an alternate Spanish version of “Banana Clip.” This is the third song that the artist has released in Spanish, the first being his collab with Kali Uchis, “Caramelo Duro.”

In fact he confirmed in May that he would be releasing the entirety of his album “War & Leisure” in Spanish. The Afro-Latino artist showed interest in writing Spanish-language music back in 2012, he was also inspired by staring in Ben Affleck’s 2016 film “Live by Night.”

“The experience of this film really led me to taking a deeper interest in writing in Spanish,” he said in an interview covering the film and his character. “I want to connect with Latinos like me, especially here. I’m mixed, and there’s so many kids out there that are mixed race just like I am. I want to connect with them as much as I can and represent for Latinos.