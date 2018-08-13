/
Let's admire Oprah dancing to "Havana"

Smooth moves
Aug 13, 2018 – 11:15 AM EDT

On Wednesday, Oprah's close friend Mindy Kaling captured on video of Oprah herself getting down to the tune "Havana" by Camilia Cabello.

The retired talk show host was at a photo shoot in a bright yellow tunic and scarf with a mustard colored hat. Oprah had to get some moves in while doing the shoot. We got to say, she impressed us!

Here's some of the feedback Tweets people had to say after seeing this.

