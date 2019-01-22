Entretenimiento
Juanes performs 'La Plata' in Hollywood
The Colombian superstar was the special musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Univision Radio,Jan 22, 2019 – 10:25 AM EST
Latin sensation Juanes made a special musical appearance last Thursday (January 17) on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show in Hollywood.
Kimmy welcomed Juanes on the big outdoor stage where he performed with his four band members the new single "La Plata."
Everyone in the live audience enjoyed the music and Juanes showed Kimmel gratitude by posting on Instagram, "Thank you so much for inviting me to your show!"
Juanes single "La Plata" is his first single in 2019 that will be on his upcoming album.