John Leguizamo considers running for office

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images - NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 29: John Leguizamo speaks onstage at The People's State Of The Union at Townhall on January 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for We Stand United)
By:
Univision RadioJan 30 | 12:39 PM EST
The 53-year-old actor/comedian has said that he will give up Hollywood to serve his country.
Back in 2015, Leguizamo had voiced his disdain for now President Trump when he spoke offensively about Mexicans.
Leguizamo also pointed out that Trump lacks sympathy and empathy and "that is ridiculous."