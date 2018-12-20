/
Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio
Entretenimiento

Jennifer Lopez releases new 'Limitless' music video from "Second Act" soundtrack

Her daughter Emme makes an appearance in the visuals
Dec 20, 2018 – 3:44 PM EST

Nothing is stopping Jennifer Lopez! Her new music visuals for her song "Limitless" from the movie "Second Act", was released today (Thursday, December 20).

The 49-year-old songstress shows off her dance moves while wearing a red business suit and then transitions to a skintight bodysuit in the unstoppable visuals.

JLo's 10-year-old daughter Emme makes an appearance fighting against nature to get to the top of the cliff.

The song inspires women to reach their full potential and to never give up just like JLo's character in the movie when she loses the job promotion to a college-educated candidate but proves that her street smarts are just as valuable as being book smart.

Second Act featuring Jennifer Lopez is to release to theaters everywhere on Friday, December 21st.

RELATED:Jennifer Lopez
Advertisement

Más Noticias

Con los ojos rojos: Ángela Aguilar revela detalles del emotivo abrazo con su papá tras el show de los Latin GRAMMY

Horas después de decir que seguiría a dieta, Chiquis Rivera ya la volvió a romper con la más vieja de las excusas

Ellos cumplirán 18 en 2019: conoce a los hijos de famosos que llegarán a la mayoría de edad

Ya nacieron Emilia y Paula, las gemelas de Jacky Bracamontes

Atención clientes de DISH: ¡Recuperen sus cadenas de Univision! Llamen al 1-800-500-4252 ahora o haga click aquí para opciones.