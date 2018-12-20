Jennifer Lopez releases new 'Limitless' music video from "Second Act" soundtrack

Nothing is stopping Jennifer Lopez! Her new music visuals for her song "Limitless" from the movie "Second Act", was released today (Thursday, December 20).

The 49-year-old songstress shows off her dance moves while wearing a red business suit and then transitions to a skintight bodysuit in the unstoppable visuals.

JLo's 10-year-old daughter Emme makes an appearance fighting against nature to get to the top of the cliff.

The song inspires women to reach their full potential and to never give up just like JLo's character in the movie when she loses the job promotion to a college-educated candidate but proves that her street smarts are just as valuable as being book smart.