Entretenimiento
Jennifer Lopez gave a stunning performance at the VMAs
She blessed us with 10 amazing minutes of hits
Univision Radio,Aug 21, 2018 – 12:21 PM EDT
One of the highlights of the 2018 VMAs was J. Lo's performance. She performed an amazing ten minutes with hits right after another starting off with "Get On The Floor" and "Love Don't Cost A Thing" and many, many more bangers.
Jenny from the Block spared no expense when it comes to performance. She puts on an excellent show. If you missed her performance, don't worry, we've got you covered.