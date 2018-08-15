/
Janet Jackson and Daddy Yankee pair up for "Made For Now"

The single drops on Friday
Aug 15, 2018 – 4:35 PM EDT

Daddy Yankee and Janet Jackson announced that their collaboration single "Made For Now" will drop on Friday, August 17th. They revealed the cover art and release date on August 12th.

We found out that the track was produced by Harmony Samuels who has made banger tracks for Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez to name a few. As for the music video, it was filmed in Brooklyn, NY by director Dave Myers.

We can't wait to hear this track.

