J Balvin was on Jimmy Kimmel featuring Zion & Lennox

Kimmel was doing his show from Brooklyn
Oct 19, 2018 – 10:50 AM EDT

J Balvin is touring the late night show with a stop first at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and then next on Jimmy Kimmel while taping his show in Brooklyn.

Balvin joined up with Zion and Lennox on stage for a solid performance of "No Es Justo" in front of a live audience.

J Balvin took a photo with Guillermo Rodriguez and posted it to his Instagram account with the title of "Latino Gang."

