J Balvin, Bebe Rexha and David Guetta star in "Say My Name" video

J Balvin makes a debut with Bebe Rexha and David Guetta in "Say My Name". Bebe delivers the English vocals while Columbian superstar J Balvin compliments the track with his Spanish vocals. David Guetta gives flavor to the track with his trendy tropical beat in the Hannah Lux Davis directed music video.

The video displays a tropical atmosphere with a neon glowing set covered with flowers and animals on top of the neon filled dance floor showing off the vibrant colors.