J Balvin and Nicky Jam sing like Spongebob

Nicky Jam and J Balvin might have became the best of friends after they've have been collaborating with their music for quite some time. They took their friendship to a whole new level when they made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on August 1st.

Balvin and Jam did a segment called "Truth or Challenge" together pretending like they didn't know each other. Nicky Jam choose "Challenge" to start off with. The challenge was sing row, row your boat like Spongebob and he nailed it! As for the rest of the questions, you're just going to have to watch...