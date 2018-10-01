Emilio and Gloria Estefan receive honorary prize

Emilio and Gloria Estafan are in celebration mode they are the next recipients of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The Estafans had made hit songs such as "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" "Conga" "Get On Your Feet" and "Turn The Beat Around"

The prize makes history as it is has been awarded for the first time ever to a married couple and musicians/songwriters of Latin decent.

The Library of Congress made a statement about the prize. “The Estefans symbolize the rich cultural diversity of the American musical experience. They are musical auteurs, creating a unique sound of Latin rhythms that transcends cultural boundaries, parlaying their creative genius into entrepreneurship and community activism, and propelling the careers of many of today’s Latino artists to stardom. During their more than 30-year career, they have built a musical empire and made listening to Cuban-infused music one of America’s favorite pastimes.”