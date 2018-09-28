/
DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna make "Taki Taki"

We're playing this one repeat
Sep 28, 2018 – 10:59 AM EDT

DJ Snake just released a new collaboration called "Taki Taki" featuring big names in the Latin game such as Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

The project was so hush, hush that Ozuna didn't even know that Selena Gomez was on the track. Cardi B kept a good secret and said: "I'm good at keeping secrets. See! Everybody tells me dey secrets. All my friends! And I don't say nothin'. So if you all wanna tell me something - trust me."

When Ozuna found out later that Selena Gomez was on the track as well he exclaimed "Wow! Wow!" in Spanish.

This bi-lingual track is pure fire that will have you playing it on repeat all day.

Take a listen below.

