Cristina Ramos nailed 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Monday night it was Cristina's first time in the United States. Ramos had left the judges stunned on America's Got Talent with her performance of Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen that even would impress Freddy Mercury himself if he saw.

Simon Cowell had said to Ramos, "It was spectacular, you voice is off the charts! It was unbelievable. I mean, really, really unbelievable." The four judges were in awe at the end of her performance.

The rock opera singer had just won Spain's Got Talent.

