Coco dedicates win to people of Mexico

Coco hit it big at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The Pixar animated movie took the award for "Best Animated Motion Picture."

It was a huge win for the Latin community in which the film competed against "The Breadwinner", "Ferdinand", and "Loving Vincent."

Co-Directors Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina went on stage with producer Darla K. Anderson to thank the audience and "the incredible people of Mexico and their beautiful traditions of DIa de Muertos."

The film featured an all Latin cast. Unkrich told The Verge that "he felt an enourmous responsibility on my shoulders to do it right. To do everything I could to set us up for success, to surround ourselves with experts, to immerse ourselves in Mexican culture as much as we could."

Congrats to the cast and crew of #PixarCoco on the #GoldenGlobes win for Best Animated Feature! pic.twitter.com/NvMRL2HQLs — Disney•Pixar's Coco (@pixarcoco) January 8, 2018