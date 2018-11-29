Entretenimiento
Check out these fan videos of Taki Taki
Taki Taki is an internet sensation
Univision Radio,Nov 29, 2018 – 6:09 PM EST
DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" featuring Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gomez quickly became a huge hit. The song had peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 11. The video itself sparked up people doing the Taki Taki dance in their own way.
DJ Snake gathered some viral clips in a three minute and thirty second video from fans around the globe.
It's still not too late to do your own version of the dance. Who's knows, you may end up in part 2 of the series?