Boy celebrates birthday with concha themed party

This kid has an extreme passion for pan

Kids will always surprise us with what they're passionate about. One 4-year-old had a concha themed party with everything concha themed.

The kid had a concha piñata, wore a concha costume, had a concha cake with chocolate frosting. His tía, Fer Barrera shared a few photos from the party on July 3rd.


The kid even was singing about bread (pan) while listening to Pan Pan, Yo Quiero Pan song by Cuates Castilla.

Here is the song in full.

