Boy celebrates birthday with concha themed party

Kids will always surprise us with what they're passionate about. One 4-year-old had a concha themed party with everything concha themed.

The kid had a concha piñata, wore a concha costume, had a concha cake with chocolate frosting. His tía, Fer Barrera shared a few photos from the party on July 3rd.

Por los comentarios tan agradables que tuvieron para con mi sobrino les quiero compartir este video en el que decidió también cantar una canción del pan jajaja💙 pic.twitter.com/T0s2mGJzht — Fer Barrera (@imferbi) July 5, 2018



The kid even was singing about bread (pan) while listening to Pan Pan, Yo Quiero Pan song by Cuates Castilla.

Quiero dedicar este tuit a mi sobrinito y su fiesta de concha. 💙 pic.twitter.com/EgiLeNkP8i — Fer Barrera (@imferbi) July 4, 2018