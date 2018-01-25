Bad Bunny to release a track featuring Drake very soon

We hear that a collaboration is in the works
By:
Univision Radio
Jan 25 | 5:30 PM EST

This is not a drill. Bad Bunny and Drake collaboration is underway and we cannot be any more excited!

In this Instagram video, you see Bad Bunny listening to music and then pans the camera and asks "Drake, do you have a message for all my Latin babies?" Drake responds with "I'm on the way."


👑 @champagnepapi

A post shared by 🏌BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

Studio break...

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

In a different video you see Drake say "oh my goodness, el mejor." Then they play a sample of the track or what we think is the track.


Does this mean that there's a #BadBunny and #Drake collab on the way?! 🙌🔥

A post shared by TheMVTO (@themvto) on

There is no timeframe yet set for a release, but we're thinking it should be very soon. How do you feel about this collaboration?

