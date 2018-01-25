Bad Bunny to release a track featuring Drake very soon

By:
Univision RadioJan 25 | 5:30 PM EST
This is not a drill. Bad Bunny and Drake collaboration is underway and we cannot be any more excited!
In this Instagram video, you see Bad Bunny listening to music and then pans the camera and asks "Drake, do you have a message for all my Latin babies?" Drake responds with "I'm on the way."
In a different video you see Drake say "oh my goodness, el mejor." Then they play a sample of the track or what we think is the track.
There is no timeframe yet set for a release, but we're thinking it should be very soon. How do you feel about this collaboration?