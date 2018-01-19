Tinashe and Offset premiere 'No Drama' music video

The singer worked with Grammy Award-winning group Stargate to produce the hit song
Photo: YouTube: Tinashe - Tinashe and Offset appear together in the music video for <i>&#39;No Drama.&#39;</i> The video premiered on January 18, 2018.
Univision Radio
Jan 19 | 5:42 PM EST

January has already blessed us with some incredible new music.

First, Cardi B and Bruno Mars gave us the miracle that is 'FInesse.' Then, Nicki Minaj joined Quavo on 'She For Keeps.' Most recently, Justin Timberlake teamed up with Pharrell on 'Supplies.'

Now, we are adding Tinashe to the list. The singer just teamed up with Offset for her newest single, 'No Drama.'

Watch the entire video below.

Warning: This video contains mature language.


We have a good feeling Tinashe is going to be releasing more incredible music in the upcoming months. During a recent interview, the 24-year-old gave us a glimpse into the creative process that went into making the song.


