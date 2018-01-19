Tinashe and Offset premiere 'No Drama' music video

January has already blessed us with some incredible new music.

Now, we are adding Tinashe to the list. The singer just teamed up with Offset for her newest single, 'No Drama.'

Watch the entire video below.

Warning: This video contains mature language.



We have a good feeling Tinashe is going to be releasing more incredible music in the upcoming months. During a recent interview, the 24-year-old gave us a glimpse into the creative process that went into making the song.

“i’m just trying to do me and if you got a problem with it, hey that’s your problem” —@tinashe on “no drama”https://t.co/vxzrYIEXA3 pic.twitter.com/xMrPxapyTl — Genius (@Genius) January 19, 2018