Nicki Minaj and Quavo release 'She For Keeps'

The song appears on Quality Control's 'Control The Streets, Vol. 1' album
Photo: YouTube: Good Content - Recording artists Nicki Minaj and Quavo appear in the music video for their track, <i>&#39;She For Keeps.&#39;</i> This song marks the second time that the two of them have worked together since releasing <i>&#39;MotorSport&#39;</i> back in October 2017.
Colleen Baker
Jan 4 | 4:35 PM EST
All we can do is wait for Nicki Minaj to drop her new album.

Thankfully, Queen Nicki has made waiting a little easier. She just released the music video to her collab with Quavo called 'She For Keeps.' The song appears on Quality Control's 'Control The Streets, Vol. 1' album.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


Although Minaj has not released her album yet, the 'Super Bass' rapper been keeping busy appearing on other artists' projects.

Here are just a few of the tracks Barbie has been featured on in the last several months:

1) Rake It Up - Yo Gotti


2) Krippy Kush - Farruko, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott (featuring Bad Bunny and Rvssian)


3) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B


4 ) You Da Baddest - Future featuring Nicki Minaj


5) Swish Swish - Katy Perry featuring Nicki Minaj


We have a feeling Minaj's fourth album is going to be a game changer. The rapper has yet to announce the name of her album or list any collaborators that are will be featured. Even the release date has yet to be revealed, but it is expected to drop sometime this year.

Rapper Dominique Young Unique is even suggesting that Nicki's album will drop as early as tonight.


While we wait, we will just continue to work on our 2018 New Years resolutions at the gym.


