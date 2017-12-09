Nicki Minaj and Cardi B join Migos in sexy 'MotorSport' music video

Photo: YouTube: Migos - Rapper Nicki Minaj raps in the music video for Migos' <i>'MotorSport.' </i>Cardi B also appears in the sultry music video that was released on Thursday, December 7, 2017.
Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have officially released the official music video for their smash hit single, 'MotorSport.'
WARNING: This video contains mature language.
Nicki took to her Instagram page to share some behind the scenes photos and videos from the video shoot.
Cardi B also teased the steamy music video by posting photos on her social media as well.