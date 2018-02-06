Kyle Lee's 'I-10' gets feature on World Star Hip Hop

San Antonio's very own Kyle Lee just got featured on WorldStarHipHop. The rapper's hit single, 'I-10' is the first single off of his debut studio album '#TheAmericanDream.'







While the song was picking up momentum after being put on SoundCloud, Lee put out a call out to the Alamo City to help him shoot the music video.

Needless to say, the city did not disappoint. "I put it on Facebook and over 100 cars and about 200-300 people showed up," Lee said. "Then, when everybody pulled up, they were all jammin' out to 'I-10.' I was just so happy that everyone loved the song. It was so packed, I had to get out there and direct traffic."

Lucky for us, Lee gave us an exclusive behind the scenes look at what we can expect from the 'I-10' music video.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.





After the video shoot was over, Lee took to his social media pages to thank everyone who showed up.