Kyle Lee's 'I-10' gets feature on World Star Hip Hop

The track appears on King Kyle Lee's debut studio album '#TheAmericanDream'
Photo: Facebook: Kyle Lee - Rapper Kyle Lee poses for a photo before shooting his music video for his hit single, 'I-10' on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Lee made an open call on his Facebook page for local San Antonians to show up and be a part of the music video. "Everybody is meeting me Downtown at 630pm in the parking lot under "Hays St. Bridge" off Cherry St. & Then we all gonna go cruising down I-10!!" Lee said. "It's a family affair so everybody is welcome, come witness a live ass video shoot!💯."
Colleen Baker
Feb 6 | 1:08 PM EST

San Antonio's very own Kyle Lee just got featured on WorldStarHipHop. The rapper's hit single, 'I-10' is the first single off of his debut studio album '#TheAmericanDream.'



While the song was picking up momentum after being put on SoundCloud, Lee put out a call out to the Alamo City to help him shoot the music video.

Needless to say, the city did not disappoint. "I put it on Facebook and over 100 cars and about 200-300 people showed up," Lee said. "Then, when everybody pulled up, they were all jammin' out to 'I-10.' I was just so happy that everyone loved the song. It was so packed, I had to get out there and direct traffic."

Lucky for us, Lee gave us an exclusive behind the scenes look at what we can expect from the 'I-10' music video.

WARNING: This video contains mature language.


After the video shoot was over, Lee took to his social media pages to thank everyone who showed up.

Kyle says the 'I-10' music video should be up very within the next few weeks. (If we are lucky, that may be ~*just enough*~ time for him to brush up on his drawing skills so that he can come back to the Dana Cortez Show and re-challenge DJ Automatic and Anthony A to another illustration contest.)

