Kanye West selects possible title and cover art for new album
Kanye West has been making the headlines lately with Tweets. On Saturday (April 28) Yeezy posted a photo of Dr. Jan Adams, a plastic surgeon who performed Yeezy's mom final surgery.
In a text message between someone named "Wes" revealing the album art and possible titled "LOVE EVERYONE."
April 28, 2018
Kanye highlights the word love. In the same text message, Yeezy mentioned that he is tired of saying and thinking the word "hate."
Also, West mentioned that he was going to cross off "F**k The World" tattoo and replace it with "Love The World."
f the world changed to love the world 🗺 pic.twitter.com/BtqdEghrLf— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018
West is challenging others to remove hate from their heart and start loving people.
I've got a new challenge for everyone today. Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven't spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018