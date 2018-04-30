Hip Hop

Kanye West selects possible title and cover art for new album

Are you ready for this?

Kanye West has been making the headlines lately with Tweets. On Saturday (April 28) Yeezy posted a photo of Dr. Jan Adams, a plastic surgeon who performed Yeezy's mom final surgery.

In a text message between someone named "Wes" revealing the album art and possible titled "LOVE EVERYONE."

Kanye highlights the word love. In the same text message, Yeezy mentioned that he is tired of saying and thinking the word "hate."

Also, West mentioned that he was going to cross off "F**k The World" tattoo and replace it with "Love The World."

West is challenging others to remove hate from their heart and start loving people.

RELATED:Kanye West