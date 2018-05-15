Hip Hop
Kanye West reveals tracklist for album with Kid Cudi
The release date for "Kids See Ghosts" drops June 8th
Univision Radio,May 15, 2018 – 3:37 PM EDT
Ye just teased the tracklists on his Kid Cudi collaboration album on Tuesday (May 15).
West posted a video of him jamming out in front of a dry erase white board with seven tracks listed under "kids".
On another white board, he has "Push" for Pusha T, "NAS" and "TEYANA" which those artists are about to release their summer albums as well.
There are two tracks for Yeezy's single album so far.
May 15, 2018