'In Living Color' cast responds to 'Finesse' music video

Jim Carrey and several members of the Wayans family shared their feelings about Bruno Mars' and Cardi B's music video
Photo: YouTube: Bruno Mars - Cardi B and Bruno Mars appear in the music video <i>&#39;Finesse.&#39; </i>The music video was inspired by the 1990&#39;s comedy sketch show<i> &#39;In Living Color.&#39;</i>
Univision Radio
Jan 17 | 5:43 PM EST

Who doesn't love Bruno Mars and Cardi B's 'Finesse' music video?

It turns out the show's alum are just as much a fan of the song as we are!

Cardi was thrilled to find out that the one and only Jim Carrey approved of the video.

Ommmmgggg .I love Jim Carey 🙀🙀🙀This makes soo happy🤗🤗

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Carrey was not the only 'In Living Color' alum to show support for the music video. It would not be a complete win if the Wayans family themselves did not chime in. Marlon chimed in to send some love to Bruno and Bardi.

Damien also took to his Instagram page to share his opinion with fans.


Kim Wayans took to her Twitter page to voice her support for the music video.


