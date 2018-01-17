'In Living Color' cast responds to 'Finesse' music video

Photo: YouTube: Bruno Mars - Cardi B and Bruno Mars appear in the music video <i>'Finesse.' </i>The music video was inspired by the 1990's comedy sketch show<i> 'In Living Color.'</i>
By:
Univision RadioJan 17 | 5:43 PM EST
Who doesn't love Bruno Mars and Cardi B's 'Finesse' music video?
It turns out the show's alum are just as much a fan of the song as we are!
Cardi was thrilled to find out that the one and only Jim Carrey approved of the video.
Carrey was not the only 'In Living Color' alum to show support for the music video. It would not be a complete win if the Wayans family themselves did not chime in. Marlon chimed in to send some love to Bruno and Bardi.
Damien also took to his Instagram page to share his opinion with fans.
Kim Wayans took to her Twitter page to voice her support for the music video.
What an amazing tribute to # In Living Color.! Made me emotional. Thanks for the love, Bruno. I'm a big fan! https://t.co/2YVL30ZocK— Kim Wayans (@kimwayans) January 4, 2018