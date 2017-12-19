Frankie J covers Bronco's 'Nunca Voy Olvidarte'

The power of music can transcend people, places and genres.

Such is the case for the song, 'Nunca Voy A Olvidarte.'

Singer Frankie J took his own soulful spin on the track at Univision's Fiesta Navideña this past weekend at La Villita in San Antonio, Texas.

Ver Video Frankie J Covers Bronco's 'Nunca Voy A Olvidarte'

The song initially burst onto the scene when it was recorded by regional Mexican group Bronco on their 1991 album ' Salvaje y Tierno.'

Two years later, Latin singer Christian Castro released his cover of the hit song on his album 'Un Segundo En El Tiempo.' His cover peaked at number one on the 'Billboard Hot Latin Songs' chart and eventually became his first number-one single in the United States.



Now, over 25 years later, the song continues to hold the hearts of fans around the world.