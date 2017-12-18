Frankie J and Baby Bash perform 'Vamonos' together for the first time in San Antonio

The recording artists got together to perform their new single,'Vamonos,' on stage at the Univision Fiesta Navideña event last night - making it the first time the two of them have presented the song together in public.

Earlier this morning, the two men stopped by the Dana Cortez Show to talk about how it felt to perform the song live together for the first time in San Antonio.

Ver Video Frankie J and Baby Bash Discuss Performing 'Vamonos' in San Antonio

The track is the first single off their joint album, 'Sangria.' The album, which was released on October 20. 'Sangria' marks the first time the men have collaborated on an entire full-length album.

WARNING: The videos in this article contain mature language.